OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G confirmed for April 28. Details

OnePlus will be unveiling the OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G at the “More Power To You" event on April 28, confirmed by the brand today. The OnePlus 10R 5G will bring 150W SUPERVOOC charging technology, first for a OnePlus device, capable of charging battery from 1-100% in 17 minutes, the company claims. The base variant of OnePlus 10R will support 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}