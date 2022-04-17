OnePlus 10R 5G to use hyper boost gaming engine. Details1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2022, 05:38 PM IST
- OnePlus 10R 5G launches on April 28 along with Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
|
Listen to this article
OnePlus 10R 5G to feature the hyper boost gaming engine which is said to enhance the performance while gaming. OnePlus 10R 5G launches on April 28 along with Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed the SoC, and charger for the OnePlus 10R.
OnePlus ‘More Power to You’ event will stream at 7:00 pm IST through its social media channels and YouTube. The event will see OnePlus 10R 5G and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G phones. A TWS earbuds is also expected during the launch event.
OnePlus 10R 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max is a new generation SoC which uses the 5nm production process, leading to better overall performance, faster processing, and power efficiency, it said.
It is equipped with an octa-core CPU which can clocks speeds up to 2.85Ghz and the latest Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU which is 20% faster than its predecessor.
The OnePlus 10R 5G also comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery which is powered by the 150W SUPERVOOC charging technology, first ever on a OnePlus device. The new charging technology is capable of charging the OnePlus 10R 5G’s battery from 1-100% in 17 minutes, the company claims.