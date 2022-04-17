OnePlus 10R 5G to feature the hyper boost gaming engine which is said to enhance the performance while gaming. OnePlus 10R 5G launches on April 28 along with Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed the SoC, and charger for the OnePlus 10R.

OnePlus ‘More Power to You’ event will stream at 7:00 pm IST through its social media channels and YouTube. The event will see OnePlus 10R 5G and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G phones. A TWS earbuds is also expected during the launch event.

OnePlus 10R 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max is a new generation SoC which uses the 5nm production process, leading to better overall performance, faster processing, and power efficiency, it said.

It is equipped with an octa-core CPU which can clocks speeds up to 2.85Ghz and the latest Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU which is 20% faster than its predecessor.

The OnePlus 10R 5G also comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery which is powered by the 150W SUPERVOOC charging technology, first ever on a OnePlus device. The new charging technology is capable of charging the OnePlus 10R 5G’s battery from 1-100% in 17 minutes, the company claims.