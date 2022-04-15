OnePlus upcoming smartphone, OnePlus 10R 5G, will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max, the company confirmed today. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max is a new generation SoC which uses the 5nm production process, leading to better overall performance, faster processing, and power efficiency, it said.

It is equipped with an octa-core CPU which can clocks speeds up to 2.85Ghz and the latest Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU which is 20% faster than its predecessor.

The OnePlus 10R 5G also comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery which is powered by the 150W SUPERVOOC charging technology, first ever on a OnePlus device. The new charging technology is capable of charging the OnePlus 10R 5G’s battery from 1-100% in 17 minutes, the company claims.

Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India said, “Our partnership with MediaTek is built on trust and a shared vision to create user-centric technology that provides the best possible experience for our community. The OnePlus 10R 5G, powered by the exclusive MediaTek 8100-MAX is a testament to that shared vision. The latest R series offering will seamlessly integrate top-of-the-line hardware and software, making our flagship experience accessible to a wider audience."

Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India said, "We are excited to power the upcoming OnePlus smartphone with the power-packed MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX. This is another milestone in our long-standing collaboration, which will enable features like seamless multi-tasking, phenomenal gaming performance along with best-in-class power efficiency. MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture gives device makers the flexibility to customize features and deliver incredible 5G experiences. With 5G being almost a reality, consumers can get immersive experiences made possible by future-ready technologies."

The OnePlus 10R 5G is all set to launch alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, on April 28.