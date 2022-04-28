OnePlus has launched two new smartphones and a new TWS. OnePlus 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite, both 5G phones, along with a new Nord series earbuds, Nord Buds were unveiled tonight. The OnePlus 10R resembles its flagship smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro launched in India on March 29, while the Nord CE 2 Lite is an extension of Nord CE 2 launched in February this year.

OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord Buds will be available on Amazon, company’s website and its offline retail stores.

The Nord Buds will come with 12.4mm drivers with sweat and wet proof design. Nord Buds come in Black Slate and White Marble colours. It supports Dolby Atmos and Bluetooth 5.2 and claims 7 hours of playback.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G gets 120Hz refresh rate on a 6.59 inch display. Nord CE 2 Lite 5G features a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 33W charger. It sports 64MP triple rear camera set up backed by a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensors. It has a 16MP front lens.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Nord CE 2 Lite runs on Android 11 with its own skin OxygenOS 12.1 on top of it.

Nord CE 2 Lite will be available in Blue Tide and Black Dusk.

OnePlus 10R is the affordable version of its premium phone OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The OnePlus 10R has 120Hz refresh rate on a 6.7 inch AMOLED display. The 10R 5G comes with 150W fast charger on a 4,500mAh battery. There are two other models with 5,000mAh battery supported by an 80W charger.

OnePlus 10R uses the Sony IMX766 sensor in a 50MP resolution camera supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It also has a 16MP selfie camera. OnePlus 10R features MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset for computing. It runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. OnePlus 10R comes in two RAM/ROM variants.

Price and Availability

OnePlus 10R 5G costs ₹38,999 for 8GB/128GB (5,000mAh battery with 80W charger), 12GB/256GB variant comes at ₹42,999 (5,000mAh battery with 80W charger) and 12GB/256GB Endurance Edition in Sierra Black colour with 4,500mAh battery and 150W fast charger has been priced at ₹43,999. The sale will start on May 4 at 12 noon.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite price starts at ₹19,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and the 8GB/128GB comes at ₹21,999. The first sale of Nord CE 2 Lite starts on April 30, 12 noon onwards.

Nord Buds will be available at ₹2,799 starting May 10.