OnePlus’s second major launch event of 2022, ‘More Power to You’ unfurls tomorrow. With it comes new smartphones and a new TWS. OnePlus will launch OnePlus 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite, both 5G phones, along with a new Nord series earbuds, Nord Buds. The OnePlus 10R resembles its flagship smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro launched in India on March 29, while the Nord CE 2 Lite is an extension of Nord CE 2 launched in February this year.

OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord Buds will go live tomorrow through Amazon, company’s website and its offline retail stores. The launch event will stream via OnePlus’s social media channels and YouTube at 7:00 PM IST.

The Nord Buds will come with 12.4mm drivers with sweat and wet proof design. It is going to a budget segment earbuds with an expected price of ₹1,999.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Nord CE 2 Lite will also have 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.59 inch display. Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will come with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 33W charger. It will come with 64MP triple rear camera set up. It will be launched in Blue Tide colour variant.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite may use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with upto 8GB RAM. The internal memory may be around 128GB. Nord CE 2 Lite may run on Android 11 with its own skin OxygenOS 11 on top of it. We expect it to start around ₹18,999 for the 6GB variant.

OnePlus 10R is the affordable version of its premium phone OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The OnePlus 10R is going to get 120Hz refresh rate. The 10R 5G will come with 150W fast charger coupled with a 4,500mAh battery.

OnePlus 10R will use the Sony IMX766 sensor in a 50MP resolution camera. OnePlus 10R will also be the first phone from the Chinese smartphone maker to ship with 150W fast charger. It will use the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset for computing.

OnePlus 10R 5G is going to be a premium segment (above 30k) phone and probably cost around ₹32,999.