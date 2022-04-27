OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord Buds launch tomorrow. Price and expected features

OnePlus’s second major launch event of 2022, ‘More Power to You’ unfurls tomorrow. With it comes new smartphones and a new TWS. OnePlus will launch OnePlus 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite, both 5G phones, along with a new Nord series earbuds, Nord Buds. The OnePlus 10R resembles its flagship smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro launched in India on March 29, while the Nord CE 2 Lite is an extension of Nord CE 2 launched in February this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}