OnePlus 10R sale has gone live today. Launched on April 28 along with Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord Buds, the OnePlus 10R is the first phone in India to ship with a 150W fast charger. The premium segment phone features AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate and triple rear camera set up.

OnePlus 10R is the affordable version of its premium phone OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10R has 120Hz refresh rate on a 6.7 inch AMOLED display. The 10R 5G comes with 150W fast charger (Endurance Edition) for a 4,500mAh battery. There are two other models with 5,000mAh battery supported by an 80W charger inside the box.

OnePlus 10R uses the Sony IMX766 sensor in a 50MP resolution camera supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It also has a 16MP selfie camera. OnePlus 10R features MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset for computing with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. OnePlus 10R comes in two RAM/ROM variants.

OnePlus 10R 5G costs ₹38,999 for 8GB/128GB (5,000mAh battery with 80W charger), 12GB/256GB variant comes at ₹42,999 (5,000mAh battery with 80W charger), and the 12GB/256GB, Endurance Edition, in Sierra Black colour with 4,500mAh battery and 150W fast charger has been priced at ₹43,999. The sale of OnePlus 10R is live across Amazon, company’s website and its offline stores.