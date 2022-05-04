OnePlus 10R sale is live here. Get the first 150W fast charger phone at this price

OnePlus 10R uses the Sony IMX766 sensor in a 50MP resolution camera supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It also has a 16MP selfie camera. OnePlus 10R features MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset for computing with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. OnePlus 10R comes in two RAM/ROM variants.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}