OnePlus 10R will use the Sony IMX766 sensor in a 50MP resolution camera. The OnePlus 10R launches on April 28 along with Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord Buds. OnePlus 10R will also be the first phone from the Chinese smartphone maker to ship with 150W fast charger. It will use the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset for computing.

OnePlus 10R is the affordable version of its premium phone OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The OnePlus 10R is going to get 120Hz refresh rate. The 10R 5G will come with 150W fast charger coupled with a 4,500mAh battery.

OnePlus ‘More Power to you’ event will stream at 7:00 pm IST on April 28 through its social media channels and YouTube.

Meanwhile, the Nord CE 2 Lite will also have 120Hz refresh rate. Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will come with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 33W charger. It will come with 64MP triple rear camera set up. It will be launched in Blue Tide colour variant.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite may use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with upto 8GB RAM. The internal memory may be around 128GB. Nord CE 2 Lite may run on Android 11 with its own skin OxygenOS 11 on top of it.

The Nord Buds will come with 12.4mm drivers with sweat and wet proof design. All these products are expected to launch via Amazon, OnePlus online and retail stores.