OnePlus 10R to use Sony IMX766 sensor. Features we already know

OnePlus 10R will use the Sony IMX766 sensor in a 50MP resolution camera. The OnePlus 10R launches on April 28 along with Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord Buds. OnePlus 10R will also be the first phone from the Chinese smartphone maker to ship with 150W fast charger. It will use the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset for computing.

