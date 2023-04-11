The new OnePlus 11 5G encapsulates pure power – both in its performance and design. This latest flagship from OnePlus has been configured for those who love to live life in the fast lane with the latest hardware that augments the fast and smooth performance that the smartphone company is known for, high levels of durability and a battery that offers the right power at the backend.

Starting from 2023, OnePlus will be offering four generations of OxygenOS and five years of security updates on selected devices in order to enhance the overall user experience and ensure that more users keep their OnePlus devices for longer. The latest update policy gives you access to updated security features and the newest upgrades required to offer you the best user experience throughout the lifetime of the smartphone phone.

Latest hardware for extended usage

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, with up to 16 GB RAM with LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0 which ensures a powerful performance, better power efficiency, wider bandwidth, and improved read and write speeds. Another feature is RAM-Vita – an in-house machine learning technology – that promises to accelerate every layer in the RAM allocation process, including selecting resident RAM already in use. It also ensures that sufficient RAM is retained for AI selected ‘Priority’ applications such as the camera app to give you a better experience overall. Together, these give the smartphone top-notch performance capabilities that allow you to multi-task and keep as many as 44 applications active in the background at the same time.

Long-lasting battery

The OnePlus 11 5G comes with a powerful 5000 mAh battery which can charge to full in all of 25 minutes on the Smart Rapid Charge feature. The smartphone is also fitted with the Battery Health Engine (BHE) significantly and actively extends the OnePlus 11 5G’s battery lifespan and retains its high charging speed. At the core of this technology are both the Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology.

TÜV Rheinland certification for Safe Charging and Usage

The OnePlus 11 5G has passed pressure tests, and drop tests, and can efficiently operate in conditions with fluctuating high and low temperatures. With TÜV Rheinland certification for Safe Charging and Usage, the smartphone doesn’t overheat.

The temperature of the smartphone is monitored in real-time for the charging brick, the cable and the phone itself. The OnePlus 11 5G also comes with the TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency Rating A – a globally recognised rating scale for gauging how effective is the synergy between the hardware and software of the smartphone. This smartphone was top-rated as it withstood stringent tests with an aging model to evaluate its fluency rate in terms of some common user scenarios such as opening the Dialpad, camera, and reading photos.