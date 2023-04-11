OnePlus 11 5G review: The smartphone that spells pure power

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, with up to 16 GB RAM with LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0 which ensures a powerful performance, better power efficiency, wider bandwidth, and improved read and write speeds. Another feature is RAM-Vita – an in-house machine learning technology – that promises to accelerate every layer in the RAM allocation process, including selecting resident RAM already in use. It also ensures that sufficient RAM is retained for AI selected ‘Priority’ applications such as the camera app to give you a better experience overall. Together, these give the smartphone top-notch performance capabilities that allow you to multi-task and keep as many as 44 applications active in the background at the same time.