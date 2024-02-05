OnePlus 11 and 12 update leak: Al Summariser and AIGC Remover expected to roll out
OnePlus is reportedly planning to introduce AI features to its premium models, the OnePlus 11 and 12, in a software update. The update will include features such as Al Summariser and AIGC Remover for photo editing and article summaries, as well as Breeno Touch for content recognition.
OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to join the AI race with the introduction of innovative features to its premium models, the OnePlus 11 and 12. While users initially anticipated the unveiling of AI features during the OnePlus 12 launch, the company could take a step further by incorporating them into the OnePlus 11 as well.