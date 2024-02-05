OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to join the AI race with the introduction of innovative features to its premium models, the OnePlus 11 and 12. While users initially anticipated the unveiling of AI features during the OnePlus 12 launch, the company could take a step further by incorporating them into the OnePlus 11 as well.

Recent leaks suggest that OnePlus is set to roll out a new software update in China, bringing with it a host of AI features. The ColorOS update, initially observed in OnePlus 11 models, has also been spotted by some users on OnePlus 12 devices. Mishaal Rahman, known for sharing credible information, revealed details of the software update in an X post, shedding light on various AI features that users can expect.

Among the entry-level AI features highlighted for the OnePlus 11 are Al Summariser and AIGC Remover, designed for photo editing and article summaries. Additionally, users can look forward to the introduction of Breeno Touch, enabling the recognition of onscreen content. While these features may not yet rival those of industry giants like Samsung and Google, they mark a significant step forward for OnePlus in enhancing the overall user experience.

Rahman noted, “The update brings the version to PHB110_14.0.0.403(CN01) and also adds a few other features, like a new ‘device motion & orientation’ permission, the ability to use fingerprint unlock without waking up the screen, the ability to show the screen recording indicator in either a floating window or in the status bar, and the ability to control QQ Music on the AOD."

The inclusion of these AI features demonstrates OnePlus' intent to stay at the par for technological advancements with the competition. However, the timeline for the global rollout of these updates and their availability on other flagship smartphones from the brand remains uncertain. OnePlus users can anticipate a more intelligent and feature-rich experience with the upcoming updates on the OnePlus 11 and 12 models.

