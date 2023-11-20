OnePlus 12 confirmed to debut in China on Dec 4: Here's what to expect
The OnePlus 12 5G is set to debut in China in December and launch in India in February, with the official launch date confirmed for December 4. The smartphone will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and BOE's LTPO OLED display.
The OnePlus 12 5G is set to make its debut in China in December, with a potential launch in India expected to follow in February. The teaser poster prominently features the CEO of the company positioned on a clock, drawing attention to the '12' mark, subtly hinting at the much anticipated launch of the flagship smartphone.