OnePlus 12 confirms battery and connectivity details; renders surface online! All details
The OnePlus 12 will feature a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities. It will also have a multi-functional infrared remote control function, NFC, and USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 connectivity.
The OnePlus 12 is scheduled for release in China on December 5, and the company has officially disclosed details regarding the handset, including information about the battery, charging capabilities, and connectivity options. Additionally, live images of the phone have been shared by a prominent OnePlus executive, and further leaked images online provide insights into key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 12.