The OnePlus 12 is scheduled for release in China on December 5, and the company has officially disclosed details regarding the handset, including information about the battery, charging capabilities, and connectivity options. Additionally, live images of the phone have been shared by a prominent OnePlus executive, and further leaked images online provide insights into key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 12.

OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis has posted images showcasing the live appearance of the OnePlus 12, featuring the Pale Green and White color choices. The Pale Green variant displays a back panel with a marble-like finish. Furthermore, it has been officially mentioned that the phone will be released in a third color option, Rock Black.

Reportedly, in a Weibo announcement, the company has officially verified that the OnePlus 12 will be powered by a 5,400mAh battery, complemented by 100W wired SuperVOOC charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities. Additionally, the phone will feature support for wireless reverse charging.

The combined wired and wireless charging solution is reported to achieve a full charge from 0 to 100 percent in 26 minutes and 55 minutes, respectively. OnePlus asserts that the battery life of the OnePlus 12 surpasses that of competing flagship Pro models, boasting a Days of Usage (DOU) metric of 1.79 days.

As per a report by NDTV, OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 12 will feature a "multi-functional infrared remote control function" (translated from Chinese), enabling users to control home appliances directly from their smartphones. The phone will also include "all-region multi-functional NFC" and support the latest low-power Bluetooth 5.4.

Moreover, in a separate update, the company has verified that the OnePlus 12 will provide rapid connectivity through USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1. Additionally, the flagship handset will come equipped with an IP65 rating, signifying dust and splash resistance.

