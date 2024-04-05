OnePlus 12R with Aqua Touch: The Ultimate Performance Flagship Phone for 2024
Touted as one of OnePlus’ ultimate performance flagship phones for 2024, the all-new OnePlus 12R mixes the best of the OnePlus 12 with the best of the OnePlus R series to bring you a device that shines for all cohorts
How many times have you struggled to operate your high-end smartphone when your hands are wet? Do you get frustrated when it is drizzling and the water droplets interfere with the responsiveness of the screen? It’s time to elevate your smartphone experience to new heights ahead of the upcoming monsoons with the brand new offering from OnePlus — the OnePlus 12R!