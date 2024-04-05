OnePlus 12R with Aqua Touch: The Ultimate Performance Flagship Phone for 2024

How many times have you struggled to operate your high-end smartphone when your hands are wet? Do you get frustrated when it is drizzling and the water droplets interfere with the responsiveness of the screen? It’s time to elevate your smartphone experience to new heights ahead of the upcoming monsoons with the brand new offering from OnePlus — the OnePlus 12R! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Touted as one of OnePlus’ ultimate performance flagship phones for 2024, the all-new OnePlus 12R mixes the best of the OnePlus 12 with the best of the OnePlus R series to bring you a device that shines for all cohorts, whether you are an avid gamer, a multi-tasker, or a social media enthusiast! The best part: its screen remains totally responsive even if the smartphone has raindrops on it or if your hands are wet!

This is made possible by the Aqua Touch feature, which enables the smartphone to use its CPU to detect when its screen or your fingers are wet and configure a reaction accordingly. Say goodbye to mistouches or delayed reactions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to the Aqua Touch feature, this performance powerhouse has been designed to impress with several firsts. Read on to know more.

First-time use of aluminium for durability The OnePlus 12R is the strongest smartphone model made by OnePlus. It fares very well on durability, as it has been made with more than 20 per cent aluminium. Its main frame is made of an aluminium alloy. Some of the internal elements also use magnesium aluminium alloy.

This model comes with an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, making it your perfect all-weather phone that you can use even if it is raining! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

First OnePlus smartphone with a rain protection display The OnePlus 12R is making waves for its rain protection display, a first for any smartphone in this category. It is the most advanced display on a OnePlus smartphone ever, which will make your viewing experience totally immersive. After all, we spend so much time consuming content on our smartphones. The fourth-generation LTPO 120Hz ProXDR display offers some serious upgrades. It also comes with an upgraded peak brightness of 4500 nits, true-to-life colours, and lightning-fast responsiveness. The stunning display brings every visual to life on the screen in front of you with Dolby Vision. The OnePlus 12R also comes with intelligent eye protection technology.

Most advanced refresh rate for better performance It is common to find smartphones with high refresh rates, but the OnePlus 12R has been designed with variable refresh rates, which change as per your usage. Using the LTPO 4.0 feature, an intelligent dynamic refresh rate system, the smartphone selects the level of refresh rate needed depending on what you are using it for. When you are swiping the screen fast or gaming, the phone maintains a high refresh rate of 120 Hz to eliminate latency. However, during tasks like reading or slow scrolling, it automatically reduces the refresh rate to as low as 1 Hz. This enhances smartphone performance while minimising battery usage.

First OnePlus phone with a 5,500 mAh battery The OnePlus 12R has the largest battery in the history of OnePlus smartphones. Imagine watching 17 straight hours of YouTube on a full charge! That’s what the massive 5,500 mAh battery can let you do! And, for days when you forgot to plug the charger, there is no reason to worry! This model supports the 100W SUPERVOOC function, which optimises the fast charging feature and can charge the battery from 1 to 100 per cent in all of 26 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

First OnePlus phone with enhanced performance and a next-gen dual vapor chamber The OnePlus 12R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which gives it 35 per cent better CPU performance and 25 per cent better GPU performance. You can also expect to get 133 per cent faster read and write speeds with the UFS 4.0 ROM on the inside. This translates into unmatched performance and reliability to meet all your needs, as the phone does not overheat even after extended hours of use. This is made possible by the next-generation dual vapor chamber, which allows for over three times higher heat dissipation.

The verdict So many industry firsts make the OnePlus 12R a great choice for those seeking a smartphone with top-notch performance that lends reliability even when it is raining. Its exceptional durability, long battery life, and blistering performance make it your perfect everyday companion. The OnePlus 12R is available in an elegant Cool Blue or a bold and refined Iron Gray. Get yours today from a OnePlus dealership near you or from the OnePlus web store.

