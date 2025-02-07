Tech giant OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to expand its flagship OnePlus 13 series with a brand-new compact variant, the OnePlus 13 Mini. The device is expected to cater to users who prefer a smaller form factor without compromising on performance. This comes amid growing anticipation surrounding OnePlus’s upcoming design overhaul in 2025, as hinted at by the company’s industrial designer, Lao Haoran, in a recent Weibo post.

The OnePlus 13 Mini is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm’s cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, featuring seven cores. This is the same processor found in the flagship OnePlus 13, suggesting that the Mini variant will deliver flagship-level performance despite its reduced size. With this, the OnePlus 13 Mini is likely to compete with other compact premium devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S25.

In terms of display, the OnePlus 13 Mini is speculated to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will reportedly adopt a flat design with ultra-slim bezels, offering an immersive viewing experience. The device is also expected to incorporate an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for enhanced security.

The OnePlus 13 Mini might introduce a new design language for the brand. It is likely to feature a premium combination of a glass back and a metal frame.

On the camera front, initial leaks suggested a triple-camera system, but more recent reports from renowned tipster Digital Chat Station indicate that OnePlus will instead opt for a dual-camera setup. This configuration will reportedly include a 50MP primary sensor alongside a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The cameras are expected to be arranged in a vertical, bar-shaped module, setting the device apart visually from its competitors.

While details about the battery remain undisclosed, the OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to support wireless charging.