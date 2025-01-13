OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16: Planning to buy the latest flagship smartphone this season? Then one of the most talked about models of the season are the newly launched OnePlus 13 and the iPhone 16 model. In a similar price range, there are several other options to consider such as Oppo Find X8, and Samsung Galaxy S24, and others. However, if you are confused about which smartphone to buy, then we have curated a detailed comparison of the OnePlus 13 and iPhone 16, so you can determine which device would be a fruitful choice for you. Check out the comparison in specs, features, price and know which smartphone to buy under Rs.80000.

OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16: Price The OnePlus 13 comes with a starting price of Rs.69999 for a 12GB + 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 is priced at Rs.79990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Both devices come with other storage options as well.

OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16: Design and display The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 features a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the OnePlus 13 will be snappier than the iPhone 16 due to better display, refresh rate, and brightness.

OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16: Performance and battery In terms of performance, both devices are packed with new-generation processors, providing powerful performance. The OnePlus 13 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip paired with 12GB RAM. Whereas, the iPhone 16 is equipped with an A19 chip paired with 8GB RAM. Both devices offer AI features as well, however, the iPhone’s Apple Intelligence has more intuitive advanced on-device AI capabilities which seems more promising. Additionally, more AI features are expected in future updates as well.

OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16: Camera OnePlus 13 features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 has a dual camera setup that consists of a 48MP fusion camera on the main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide camera.