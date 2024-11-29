OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: Design, performance, camera, and more compared
OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: Know if the new generation flagship is worth the upgrade or not.
OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: The OnePlus 13 has already been launched in China and now the smartphone is expected to make its debut in India in January 2025. Over the past few weeks, several leaks surrounding the device have been making rounds on the internet, giving us a glimpse of what OnePlus may launch in India. However, for people looking for an upgrade, it is worth analyzing what upgrades and changes are coming to the OnePlus 13 in comparison to the OnePlus 12. Therefore, we have curated a detailed comparison in specs, features, design, and more to get a better understanding of what new is expected to launch.