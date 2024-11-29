OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: Design, performance, camera, and more compared

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: The OnePlus 13 has already been launched in China and now the smartphone is expected to make its debut in India in January 2025. Over the past few weeks, several leaks surrounding the device have been making rounds on the internet, giving us a glimpse of what OnePlus may launch in India. However, for people looking for an upgrade, it is worth analyzing what upgrades and changes are coming to the OnePlus 13 in comparison to the OnePlus 12. Therefore, we have curated a detailed comparison in specs, features, design, and more to get a better understanding of what new is expected to launch.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: Design and display

The OnePlus 13 has gone through a major design change in comparison to the OnePlus 12. Based on the OnePlus 13 China variant design, the smartphone features flat sides and a screen, unlike the OnePlus 12 curved sides. OnePlus 13 camera island is not attracted to the frame and it has been pushed slightly to the right, giving it a more defined orientation. Additionally, OnePlus has introduced a new leather panel instead of a glass back which has reduced the smartphone’s weight by 3 grams. It also has an IP68/IP69 rating, protecting the device from water.

For display, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 12 feature the same 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. However, the OnePlus 13 is backed by Crystal Shield super-ceramic glass and the OnePlus 12 features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for scratch resistance.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: Performance

OnePlus 13 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which is a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 12’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Reportedly, the new processor will provide a 40% improved CPU and GPU performance, making the overall usage smooth and powerful. The OnePlus 13 will stick to 12GB of RAM and three storage options 236GB, 512GB and 1TB. The upcoming model is also rumoured to get an upgraded Vapor Cooling system.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: Camera

The OnePlus 13 will likely come with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide-angle main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Therefore, the new generation has not received any significant camera upgrade over the OnePlus 12 model as it features a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP telephoto lens. On the front, both devices have a 32MP selfie camera.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: Battery

The OnePlus 13 is expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery up from OnePlus 12 5400mAh battery. Additionally, OnePlus may also provide an upgraded charging speed of 100W rather than 80W. Therefore, the new generation will offer improved battery life and charging speed.

