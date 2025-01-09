OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: Planning to buy the latest OnePlus 13 on January 10? Then, you must gain a thorough understanding of the device to know what’s new and upgraded. This year, the OnePlus 13 price has been slightly increased in comparison to last year’s OnePlus 12, therefore, you must know inside and out of the smartphone before spending a whopping Rs.70000. Therefore, to help you gain greater confidence, we have curated a detailed comparison between OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 12, to know what new has been announced and why the new-generation has been creating much hype.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: Price The OnePlus 13 comes at a starting price of Rs.69999 in India for the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. It also comes in 16GB RAM and 512GB storage and 24GB RAM with 1TB storage options. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 is priced at Rs.64999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. However, you can get it at a cheaper price on e-commerce platforms with offers.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: Design and display The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 12 have a similar design profile with a glass back and circular camera model. However, the new generation has made some refinements as the camera module is not attached to the aluminium frame and it has a flat-screen design, unlike the OnePlus 12 curved display. The durability has also been improved as the OnePlus 13 has received IP68/69 rating for dust and water protection.

For display, devices come with a 6.8-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. However, the OnePlus 13 comes with an improved eye protection feature.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: Performance and battery The OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite paired with up to 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor which currently powers the OnePlus 13R. Therefore, the OnePlus 13 is much faster and power efficient than its predecessor.

For lasting performance, the OnePlus 13 is equipped with a 6000mAh battery, whereas, the OnePlus 12 comes with a 5400mAh battery. Therefore, the new generation could offer a longer battery life.