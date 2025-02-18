OnePlus 13R is available at under ₹40000 on Amazon: Check out bank offers

OnePlus 13 series was recently launched in the smartphone market and they are creating much buzz among smartphone buyers. While the OnePlus 13 comes in the flagship segment, the OnePlus 13R is a higher-end mid-range smartphone that offers premium features at a much lower price. Therefore, if you have a budget of around Rs.40000, then the OnePlus 13R could be the right choice as it comes with some eye-catching features. Additionally, the smartphone is available at a great deal, allowing buyers to get it at a lower price. Therefore, check out the latest offers on the OnePlus 13R on Amazon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus 13R discount and offers According to Amazon's listing the OnePlus 13R originally retails for Rs.44999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, buyers can get it for just Rs.42998, providing a 4% discount on the newly launched smartphone. Alongside discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone and get it at a great deal price.

Amazon is providing a flat Rs.3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank for 6 months and above Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.38699. Buyers can also avail flat Rs.2500 instant discount on ICICI Bank Debit Card and HDFC Bank Debit Card non EMI transitions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.38699. Additionally, buyers can get up to Rs.27350 off with an exchange offer. However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.

Should you buy the OnePlus 13R? The OnePlus 13R comes with a 6.77-inch ProXDR LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Adreno 830 paired with up to 16GB RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-700 sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the OnePlus 13R is backed by a 6000mAh battery that comes with 80W fast charging support. Therefore, with these premium features, this smartphone is worth Rs.40000 in comparison to other competitors.