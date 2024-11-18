OnePlus 13R is shaping up to be a value-focused device, packed with a range of new features. Here are all the upgrades it could offer.

OnePlus 13 series launch is fast approaching, and rumours and speculation about the OnePlus 13R are reaching a tipping point. So far, a multitude of leaks has emerged regarding what the next 'R' device could offer. This has generated big buzz, largely due to OnePlus's history of delivering popular models with the 'R' series. The brand has often followed a consistent flagship design strategy. This was evident with the OnePlus 12 and 12R, as well as the OnePlus 11 and 11R. A similar approach is now expected with the OnePlus 13 and 13R. Here are the upgrades that the OnePlus 13R could bring:

OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R: Performance Upgrades Coming The standout difference between the two devices could expectedly lie in performance-oriented components. The OnePlus 13R is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the same flagship processor powering devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This would be a step up from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset used in the OnePlus 12R, which was also featured in the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R: Display OnePlus 13R could sport a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution. While the display specifications may not differ drastically from the OnePlus 12R, a notable change could be the shift to a flat display instead of the curved design seen on previous models.

OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R: Triple Camera Setup Expected OnePlus 13R is rumoured to include a triple-camera setup comprising wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. This would be a significant upgrade from the OnePlus 12R, which featured only wide and ultra-wide lenses alongside a depth sensor.

OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R: Battery To Get Even Bigger Battery life is another area of improvement. The OnePlus 13R is expected to feature a massive 6,300mAh battery, paired with 100W fast charging. This would surpass the OnePlus 12R’s already big 5,500mAh battery, potentially offering even better endurance, aided by the efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R: Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner Coming? Another potential upgrade is the inclusion of an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. These scanners are generally more secure and reliable than optical ones. While this is a rumour at this stage, it would align OnePlus with premium competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro series, which already feature ultrasonic fingerprint technology.

OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R: Pricing The OnePlus 12R was launched in India at ₹39,999 for the base model (8GB RAM and 128GB storage). So, the OnePlus 13R could cost between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000, depending on the variant, but of course, a price hike is never out of the equation.