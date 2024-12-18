OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R: Specs, features, price, and more compared

OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R: OnePlus has recently announced the India launch date for the OnePlus 13 series which will also include OnePlus 13R as successor to last year’s OnePlus 12R. The smartphones are launching on January 7, 2025, in India with new design, specifications and features. Since, the past few weeks, the smartphone has been in talks as it has started to appear on global certification listings including the Geekbench database. Alongside certifications, OnePlus will also be launching the China variant of the OnePlus 13R soon, therefore, we will get in-depth knowledge of what the new-generation model has in store for the users. However, here are some upgrades we expect to be announced during the launch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R: Design and display In terms of design, the OnePlus 13R will likely look similar to the flagship OnePlus 13 model with some major refinements such as a flat screen, leather back panel, slightly shifted camera model, and more. Whereas, the OnePlus 12R has a glass build and circular camera module, giving it a premium look.

For display, the OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R could come with similar display features but it may have a flat screen and it could offer higher brightness as well. Additionally, it may also come with Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner support.

OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R: Performance and battery The OnePlus 13R will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor considering the previous generation trends as last year the OnePlus 12R was equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, whereas, the flagship Onplus 12 was powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

For battery, we expect that the OnePlus 13R will be backed by a 6300mAh battery, whereas, the OnePlus 12R was launched with a 5500mAh battery. Therefore, the new-generation model is set to get performance upgrades as well as improved battery life.

OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R: Camera The OnePlus 12R features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Whereas, the OnePlus 13R may come with a new telephoto lens and it may stick to the 50MP main camera sensor.

OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R: Price The OnePlus 12R was launched at a starting price of Rs.39999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in India. Whereas, the OnePlus 13R could fall between Rs.40000 to Rs.50000.