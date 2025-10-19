OnePlus 15 to confirmed to launch in India soon: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 7300mAh battery and 120W charging expected

OnePlus is set to launch its flagship OnePlus 15 in India soon. Expected to featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, up to 16GB RAM, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and a triple 50MP camera, the device will come in Sand Storm and Black. 

Govind Choudhary
Updated19 Oct 2025, 01:57 PM IST
OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor
OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor(Weibo)

OnePlus is preparing to introduce its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, to the Indian market in the coming weeks. The company has launched a dedicated microsite on both Amazon India and its official website, signalling that the device’s local debut is imminent.

While the Indian release date has not been officially confirmed, teaser pages suggest “something special” on 29 October, hinting that India could see the announcement shortly after the Chinese launch.

You may be interested in

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • Check12GB/16GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB Storage
  • Check6.74-inch Display Size

₹55999

Check Details

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

  • CheckYellow Glow
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
Amazon

₹65999

Get This

Discount

9% OFF

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

  • Checkblack
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹49998

₹54999

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • CheckBlack Velvet
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage
Amazon

₹50999

₹57999

Get This

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹53600

Get This

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • CheckPeony
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹60999

Get This

OnePlus 13T

OnePlus 13T

  • CheckCloud Ink Black
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹49999

Check Details

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • CheckSand Dune (Light Titanium)
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage

₹74999

Check Details

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.36 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹64998

Get This

Discount

7% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • CheckIcyblue
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹74999

₹80999

Get This

Oppo Find X8 Ultra

Oppo Find X8 Ultra

  • CheckMatte Black
  • Check2GB or 16GB RAM
  • Check256GB

₹76000

Check Details

Apple IPhone 16 Plus

Apple IPhone 16 Plus

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹78999

Get This

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • CheckChalk White
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage

₹79999

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

Expected specifications

Design and colour options

Early promotional images show the OnePlus 15 with a sleek and minimalist design, consistent with previous flagship models. The device will reportedly be available in two colour variants: Sand Storm and Black.

Performance and Display

The OnePlus 15 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and offer up to 16GB of RAM. Storage options are expected to include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants. Globally, the device will run OxygenOS 16, based on Android.

The smartphone will feature a 6.78-inch BOE X3 AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and adaptive LTPO refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 165Hz. The display will support Dolby Vision and Pro XDR, with peak brightness reaching 1,800 nits. Bezels are reported to measure just 1.15mm, offering a near-edge-to-edge viewing experience.

Also Read | OxygenOS 16: OnePlus lists all eligible devices for Android 16 update
Also Read | OnePlus OxygenOS 16 now available: Top features, design changes, availability

Battery and Charging

The OnePlus 15 is expected to house a sizeable 7,300mAh battery, with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring minimal downtime even for heavy users.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts can expect a triple 50MP camera setup. The primary sensor will feature Sony technology with optical image stabilisation, complemented by a Samsung ultrawide lens and a telephoto lens offering up to 3.5x optical zoom. AI-assisted image processing will further enhance focus and colour balance across varying lighting conditions.

Availability

While an official Indian launch date has yet to be confirmed, OnePlus traditionally introduces its flagships in India soon after the China release. With the microsite now live on Amazon and the company’s website, the OnePlus 15 is expected to reach Indian consumers by late October or early November.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyOnePlus 15 to confirmed to launch in India soon: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 7300mAh battery and 120W charging expected
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.