OnePlus 15 to confirmed to launch in India soon: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 7300mAh battery and 120W charging expected

OnePlus is set to launch its flagship OnePlus 15 in India soon. Expected to featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, up to 16GB RAM, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and a triple 50MP camera, the device will come in Sand Storm and Black. 

Govind Choudhary
Updated19 Oct 2025, 01:57 PM IST
OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor
OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor(Weibo)

OnePlus is preparing to introduce its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, to the Indian market in the coming weeks. The company has launched a dedicated microsite on both Amazon India and its official website, signalling that the device’s local debut is imminent.

While the Indian release date has not been officially confirmed, teaser pages suggest “something special” on 29 October, hinting that India could see the announcement shortly after the Chinese launch.

Expected specifications

Design and colour options

Early promotional images show the OnePlus 15 with a sleek and minimalist design, consistent with previous flagship models. The device will reportedly be available in two colour variants: Sand Storm and Black.

Performance and Display

The OnePlus 15 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and offer up to 16GB of RAM. Storage options are expected to include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants. Globally, the device will run OxygenOS 16, based on Android.

The smartphone will feature a 6.78-inch BOE X3 AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and adaptive LTPO refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 165Hz. The display will support Dolby Vision and Pro XDR, with peak brightness reaching 1,800 nits. Bezels are reported to measure just 1.15mm, offering a near-edge-to-edge viewing experience.

Battery and Charging

The OnePlus 15 is expected to house a sizeable 7,300mAh battery, with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring minimal downtime even for heavy users.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts can expect a triple 50MP camera setup. The primary sensor will feature Sony technology with optical image stabilisation, complemented by a Samsung ultrawide lens and a telephoto lens offering up to 3.5x optical zoom. AI-assisted image processing will further enhance focus and colour balance across varying lighting conditions.

Availability

While an official Indian launch date has yet to be confirmed, OnePlus traditionally introduces its flagships in India soon after the China release. With the microsite now live on Amazon and the company’s website, the OnePlus 15 is expected to reach Indian consumers by late October or early November.

 
 
