OnePlus 16 sales cross 70,000 units in first hour in China; India launch unconfirmed

The OnePlus 16 has reportedly sold more than 70,000 units within its first hour of availability in China, signalling strong early demand for the company's latest flagship smartphone. The handset went on sale at 10 am local time in China on 13 October, following its unveiling earlier this week. Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, wrote on Weibo that the device had reached the top spot on the list of Android flagship devices launched this year, citing similar first-week sales figures.

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The early sales figures have come as a kicker, as the company announces major changes to its flagship lineup, such as a larger battery, a high-refresh-rate display, and a 200 MP primary camera.

However, the company has not disclosed comparable first-hour sales figures for the OnePlus 15, making it difficult to measure the year-on-year growth. According to reports from GSMArena and Android Authority, the new smartphone is set to miss out on several overseas markets after the company reportedly pulled out of Europe and North America.

OnePlus 16 price and availability The OnePlus 16 is priced at CNY 5,999 (approximately ₹86,000) in China for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 6,799, while the 16GB + 512GB configuration costs CNY 7,499. The highest-specification version, which comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, is available for CNY 8,499.

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The smartphone comes in three colour variants: Tomorrow's Star, Martian Masterpiece and Dark Forest, with the names translated from Chinese.

Sales of the device started in China on 13 October via the Oppo online store. OnePlus hasn't announced the launch date of its device in India.

OnePlus 16 specifications and features The OnePlus 16 sports a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1,272 x 2,772. A refresh rate of up to 165 Hz is provided for general applications and up to 185 Hz in supported games. The screen also has up to 2,000 nits of local peak brightness.

The smartphone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, which is mated to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 1TB of storage, which has been upgraded to UFS 4.1. It is powered by ColorOS 17 on Android 17 and is dust- and water-resistant (IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K).

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9,000 mAh battery and 200 MP camera The OnePlus 16 features a larger 9,000 mAh battery compared with the OnePlus 15's 7,300 mAh battery. It has 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The phone has a triple rear camera, with a 200 MP sensor and optical image stabilisation, a 50 MP ultrawide sensor and a 50 MP telephoto sensor, supporting 3x optical zoom. The front has a 50 MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

It's also 5G-, Wi-Fi 7-, and Bluetooth 6.0-compatible.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.