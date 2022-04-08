OnePlus on April 7 launched its new smart TV in the Y series, the 43 inch Y1S Pro, to expand company’s affordable smart TV portfolio. The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro offers an upgraded 43 inch 4K UHD display, along with a smarter connected ecosystem experience to users.

Equipped with the upgraded 4K UHD display, the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro offers 10-bit color depth feature. It uses the advanced Gamma Engine which tunes the visuals to provide dynamic contrast and vibrant color. For the fast moving images it has MEMC technology. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro also offers Ultra HD display along with HDR10+, HDR10, as well as HLG format support.

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is powered by Android TV 10.0 platform. Users can also use the Google Assistant function embedded into the Android TV to control their new OnePlus TVs. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro also features MultiCast and Google Duo support.

The 43 inch Y1S Pro use the OnePlus Connect 2.0 to connect smartphone to the TV.

Furthermore, the new OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro will include the Kids Mode which will allow children to enjoy healthy content. Parents can also manage the picture quality parameter by turning on "Eye Comfort mode" ensuring that their children's eyes are protected.

Furthermore, the new OnePlus TVs' Game Mode allows users to connect their gaming console to the OnePlus TV via HDMI.

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is powered by Dolby Audio. In addition, the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro includes two full-range speakers with a total output of 24W. The TV comes with OxygenPlay 2.0.

Price, Availability

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro will be available for ₹29,999, and will be available on open sale starting Monday, April 11 on Amazon as well as on company’s website, its offline stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, Jio Digital and other select offline partner stores.

