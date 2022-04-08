OnePlus 43 inch Y1S Pro 4K UHD smart TV first sale starts on this day. Features, price

Equipped with the upgraded 4K UHD display, the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro offers 10-bit color depth feature. It uses the advanced Gamma Engine which tunes the visuals to provide dynamic contrast and vibrant color. For the fast moving images it has MEMC technology. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro also offers Ultra HD display along with HDR10+, HDR10, as well as HLG format support.