OnePlus 9R to discontinue in India, confirms OnePlus

OnePlus will gradually pull out OnePlus 9R from the Indian market, revealed exclusively to Livemint by the sources in the company. They have confirmed that OnePlus 9R will only continue till stock lasts. It was rumoured that the Chinese smartphone maker is going to withdraw OnePlus 9R as it plans to launch OnePlus 9RT on January 14 in India. In terms of pricing, both these smartphones will have similar price tag in the Indian market which does not make sense.

Currently, OnePlus 9R is available on Amazon at ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The quad-camera smartphone has a 48MP main lens along with a 16MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro and a 2MP monochrome sensor. It has a 16MP selfie camera. The punch hole display phone sports a 4,500mAh battery.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is preparing itself to launch OnePlus 9RT in India and a new earbud, Buds Z2. OnePlus 9RT will ship with a 50MP main lens with OIS. It will be a Sony IMX766 sensor. The selfie camera would be tagged at 32MP. The smartphone gets a 120Hz refresh rate FHD+ OLED display.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is preparing itself to launch OnePlus 9RT in India and a new earbud, Buds Z2. OnePlus 9RT will ship with a 50MP main lens with OIS. It will be a Sony IMX766 sensor. The selfie camera would be tagged at 32MP. The smartphone gets a 120Hz refresh rate FHD+ OLED display. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus 9RT is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC in the octa-core format, coupled with a minimum of 6GB RAM and the highest could go upto 12GB. The internal storage might start at 128GB given the amount of data and memories people create.

The important factor will be the addition of Android 12 out of the box on top of its skin called ColorOS 12. Going with the past record, OnePlus may ship a 4,500mAh battery along with a 65W fast charger.

