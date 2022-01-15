OPEN APP

OnePlus 9RT 5G in pictures: Things you need to know about it

5 Photos . Updated: 15 Jan 2022, 11:21 AM IST Edited By Livemint
  • OnePlus 9RT 5G will go on sale starting January 16 on Amazon for Prime members
  • OnePlus 9RT 5G starts at 42,999 (8+128) and R 46,999 (12+256)
1/5OnePlus has launched OnePlus 9RT in India
2/5OnePlus 9RT 5G features a 6.62-inch E4 OLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage.
3/5OnePlus 9RT 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 888 flagship mobile platform and features up to 12GB of LPDDR5 memory, 256GB of UFS3.1 high-speed flash memory.
4/5OnePlus is continuing with its OxygenOS interface as the new phone comes with OxygenOS 11 based on the Android 11 operating system.
5/5OnePlus 9RT features a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, an ultrawide camera with a 2MP macro sensor. OnePlus 9RT gets a 16MP selfie camera.
