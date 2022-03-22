OnePlus 9RT 5G was launched with features that are required for a gaming phone to have. The 888 Snapdragon chipset coupled with a handsome 12GB RAM, 120Hz refresh rate and heat dissipation feature made OnePlus 9RT 5G a dominant choice in the premium segment. It has also got sleek aesthetics and flagship-grade imaging with Sony sensor. OnePlus 9RT 5G is an upgrade of the OnePlus 9R model which was among the top selling models for the brand in premium segment.

OnePlus 9RT 5G offers a holistic experience for the gamers with its features and premium design. Here we explore the flagship gaming experience of OnePlus 9RT 5G.

Design

View Full Image OnePlus 9RT 5G.

The OnePlus 9RT 5G comes in two colour options – Nano Silver and Hacker Black – which will lend that extra power to your game with their texture that signifies positivity and acceleration to a bright, intelligent future using technology as a catalyst.

Hyper Touch 2.0

The OnePlus 9RT 5G is enabled with the all-new Hyper Touch 2.0, which works towards unlocking the potential of the 300 Hz response rate IC hardware on the device and doubles it to an industry-leading 600 Hz. Outstripping any other device in this segment, at a hyper-sensitive response rate of 600 Hz, the OnePlus 9RT 5G is able to lower its lowest touch delay of 36 ms to an astonishing 29 ms, which is more than twice the speed of similar devices.

Performance

OnePlus 9RT is powered by the Snapdragon 888 with 12GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 256GB of UFS3.1 high-speed flash memory. All of this works in harmony with OnePlus’ Oxygen OS which has been tuned to lend more power to the Snapdragon 888 chipset. This enables the smartphone to deliver an accelerated experience even for the smallest of used cases like switching through multiple apps and opening the camera to view the photo taken last, right at the same time.

Gaming

The OnePlus 9RT 5G comes with 4D intelligent haptic immersion to heat up battles between gamers and provide a larger-than-life experience. The smartphone has more than 150 unique haptic feedback types, and immersive experiences which will make your games more real and lifelike than ever before.

Thermal efficiency

The high-performance hardware on the OnePlus 9RT is coupled with superior heat dissipation to ensure that heating becomes a concern of the past. With evenly distributed heat dissipation routes, internal mechanical stacking, and an express heat dissipation channel placed next to key heat sources such as the SoC module and battery PCB to support efficiency, OnePlus has ensured that the device remains cool and breezy. Moreover, the OnePlus 9RT 5G, sets a new record for thermal efficiency amongst OnePlus devices where its powerful ensemble provides a 20 per cent more efficient heat dissipation mechanism compared to the previous OnePlus 9 series.

Battery

The OnePlus 9RT 5G comes with a 4,500mAh battery with the Warp Charge 65T technology. It takes around 15 minutes for the phone to charge from 1 percent to 65 percent and 29 minutes to charge to the full 100 percent. Moreover, it has a built-in safety protection mechanism of 12 thermal sensors that ensure charging safety and battery health, even when the phone is charging on full battery.

Camera

OnePlus 9RT 5G comes with Sony IMX766 sensor. The massive 1/1.56 inch area makes it one of the largest sensors to ever be used in smartphones. It can capture more light and therefore produce clearer, cleaner photos with significantly less noise even in low light environments. With the addition of OIS (optical image stabilisation), an outstanding image foundation is established to give you crisp and stable video captures and the newly calibrated Nightscape algorithm delivers amazing shots even in low light settings.

Network connectivity

The OnePlus 9RT 5G features with its Tri-eSport Wi-Fi Antenna System. It has an additional performance-enhancing antenna to improve stability, boost speed, and maximize reception.

Verdict

The OnePlus 9RT 5G packs the right punch in every department, be it performance, display or design. This phone is geared for next level gaming, but offers great performance at an everyday usage level too. The flagship smartphone is available for ₹42,999, which makes it a total value for money deal.

