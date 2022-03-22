OnePlus 9RT 5G: Snapdragon 888, 120Hz refresh rate define its gaming experience

OnePlus 9RT is powered by the Snapdragon 888 with 12GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 256GB of UFS3.1 high-speed flash memory. All of this works in harmony with OnePlus’ Oxygen OS which has been tuned to lend more power to the Snapdragon 888 chipset. This enables the smartphone to deliver an accelerated experience even for the smallest of used cases like switching through multiple apps and opening the camera to view the photo taken last, right at the same time.