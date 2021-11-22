Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus , could bring the OnePlus 9RT with a different nomenclature to India. The OnePlus 9RT had been already launched in China and could land here soon with few tweaks. According to the tipster OnePlus 9RT could be launched as OnePlus RT in India. The company has just launched a new special edition Nord 2 for the gamers and young buyers. The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition smartphone brings some quirky features in the mid-premium segment.

The OnePlus 9RT was launched in China in October with features such as 4,500mAh battery and a 65W fast charger. The smartphone comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus 9RT ships with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm chipset coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In camera, the 9RT sports triple rear camera setup. The main lens is a 50MP shooter along with 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone gets a 16MP selfie camera.

The tipster Mukul Sharma wrote on his Twitter profile that OnePlus 9RT has been listed as OnePlus RT on the Google Supported Devices list and Google Play Console listing. The same model build has received the BIS certification in the past.

Interesting. OnePlus 9RT has been listed as OnePlus RT on the Google Supported Devices list and Google Play Console listing. The same model build has received the BIS certification in the past.#OnePlus #OnePlus9RT #OnePlusRT pic.twitter.com/kmo2YGHFoq — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 20, 2021

OnePlus cannot delay the launch if it is planning because they will again have to come up with OnePlus 10 series around March. It is expected that OnePlus could launch it around New Year or before Christmas 2021.

The name change is not new in the industry. Few days ago, another Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi announced to launch Redmi Note 11 5G (launched in China) as Redmi 11T 5G for the Indian market.

