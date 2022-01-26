Today is the last day of Reliance Digital India sale which is offering discounts, cashback on the newly launched OnePlus 9RT 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The deals and discounts is available at all Reliance Digital stores, My Jio Stores and on reliancedigital.in. Apart from best deals on electronics, Reliance Digital is also offering 6 per cent instant discount on any bank credit card. Citibank customers can avail 10 per cent instant discount on credit card, debit card and EMI transactions.

Also, get ₹1,000 worth of Reliance Digital vouchers on every purchase of ₹5,000.

There are also special offers across a wide range of electronics such as TVs, smartphones, laptops, refrigerators, washing machines, wearables and Home Appliances.

The OnePlus 9RT 5G is available for ₹38,999 (price post bank cashback) and Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G is selling for ₹34,990 (price post cashback and exchange bonus).

With ₹6,910 off on an MRP of ₹18,900, the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case is selling at ₹11,990 (offer price includes ₹1,500 cashback on select banks’ credit & debit cards).

Customers can get a Samsung Watch3 Bluetooth (41 mm) only for ₹14,100 (offer price includes bank cashback on select bank cards).

There are offers on gaming laptops as well. Buy HP Victus and Pavilion gaming laptop at a starting price of ₹59,999. Get the Lenovo Core i3 8GB Laptops at a starting price of ₹37,990. Also get additional benefits of up to ₹12,900 on your purchase.

Avail 2-year warranty on the BPL 50 inch UHD Android TV, available for ₹29,999. Buy a Toshiba 43 inch UHD Smart for ₹24,990 and a 32 inch HD Smart TV for Rs. 12,990 with a 2-year warranty. Get a Samsung A7 Lite Tab worth Rs. 21,999 and cashback of up to 20% on purchase of Samsung 75 inch UHD Smart TV.

Customers can get the Panasonic 584L Side-by-Side Refrigerator for ₹55,990 and a Panasonic 307L Frost Free Refrigerator for Rs. 25,990.

There are options for EMI and easy financing. Customers can also shop on www.reliancedigital.in and avail insta delivery (delivery in less than 3 hours) and store pick-up options from their nearest stores.

Terms and conditions apply on these offers, says Reliance Digital.

