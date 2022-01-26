OnePlus 9RT, Galaxy S21 FE on discount. Check Reliance Digital India offer

Today is the last day of Reliance Digital India sale which is offering discounts, cashback on the newly launched OnePlus 9RT 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The deals and discounts is available at all Reliance Digital stores, My Jio Stores and on reliancedigital.in. Apart from best deals on electronics, Reliance Digital is also offering 6 per cent instant discount on any bank credit card. Citibank customers can avail 10 per cent instant discount on credit card, debit card and EMI transactions.

