OnePlus will unveil OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 on January 14 in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced it via its Twitter page and also created the Notify me page for the same. It will be launched at 5:00 pm IST on 14 January 2022 through online channels such as YouTube. OnePlus is also extending its wireless ear buds segment with OnePlus Buds Z2 along with 9RT in India. The OnePlus 9RT is an extension of series 9 smartphones.

OnePlus 9RT is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC in the octa-core format, coupled with a minimum of 6GB RAM and the highest could go upto 12GB. The internal storage might start at 128GB given the amount of data and memories people create.

Guess who is finally coming to India 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wXwGWN4Bjn — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 3, 2022

The important factor will be the addition of Android 12 out of the box on top of its skin called ColorOS. The screen size may be around 6.62 inch having AMOLED punch hole display.

In optics, OnePlus 9RT might see a 50MP main lens along with two additional sensors for ultra-wide scenes and a monochrome. The selfie camera would be tagged at 32MP.

Going with the past record, OnePlus may ship a 4,500mAh battery along with a 65W fast charger.

The TWS OnePlus Buds Z2 will see features such as active noise control (ANC), anti-sweat and anti-water.

