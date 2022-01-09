OnePlus 9RT to get 120Hz refresh rate, OLED panel. Know launch date, features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

OnePlus 9RT is going to feature 120Hz refresh rate under the FHD OLED display format along with 600Hz touch sampling rate. Going with the screen specifications, OnePlus 9RT seems targeted towards gaming community. The next smartphone under the 9 series is going to be unveiled in India next week. The OnePlus 9RT will also see a bud, OnePlus Buds Z2, coming with it for the Indian buyers. Both these devices land on January 14 here.

The 'notify me' page is already live for OnePlus 9RT and Buds Z2 on Amazon and on the company's website. Building the hype around the launch event, OnePlus tweeted, "When it comes to gaming, make a smooth move. Experience a 600Hz touch response rate with 120Hz FHD with an all-action OLED Display."

OnePlus 9RT is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC in the octa-core format, coupled with a minimum of 6GB RAM and the highest could go upto 12GB. The internal storage might start at 128GB given the amount of data and memories people create.

The important factor will be the addition of Android 12 out of the box on top of its skin called ColorOS. The screen size may be around 6.62 inch having AMOLED punch hole display.

The important factor will be the addition of Android 12 out of the box on top of its skin called ColorOS. The screen size may be around 6.62 inch having AMOLED punch hole display.

In optics, OnePlus 9RT might see a 50MP main lens along with two additional sensors for ultra-wide scenes and a monochrome. The selfie camera would be tagged at 32MP.

Going with the past record, OnePlus may ship a 4,500mAh battery along with a 65W fast charger.

The TWS OnePlus Buds Z2 will see features such as active noise control (ANC), anti-sweat and anti-water.

