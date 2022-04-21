OnePlus has launched the first Ace smartphone in its home market today. OnePlus Ace features 150W fast charger, MediaTek Dimensity chipset, triple rear cameras and 120Hz refresh rate among highlighted features.

OnePlus Ace features a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has 20:9 aspect ratio and the display comes with 950 nits of peak brightness. OnePlus has used the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to protect the Ace.

For computing, OnePlus Ace gets a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM, the same processor will be used in the OnePlus’s upcoming India launch of OnePlus 10R 5G on April 28. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. The OnePlus has provided 512GB of maximum internal storage with Ace.

In optics, OnePlus Ace sports 50MP triple camera set up along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The Ace has a 16MP selfie lens. The phone gets its power from a 4,500mAh battery supported by a 150W fast charger.

OnePlus Ace has been launched in four variants; 8GB/128GB at CNY 2,499, the 8GB/256GB at CNY 2,699, the 12GB/256GB at CNY 2,999 and the 12GB/512GB at CNY 3,499. The starting variant translates to around ₹29,600 in INR.

The phone will go on sale starting April 26 in Black and Blue colours. The OnePlus Ace is expected to launch in India soon.