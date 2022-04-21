OnePlus announces Ace with MediaTek chipset, 150W charger. Features, price

For computing, OnePlus Ace gets a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM, the same processor will be used in the OnePlus’s upcoming India launch of OnePlus 10R 5G on April 28. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. The OnePlus has provided 512GB of maximum internal storage with Ace.

