Home / Technology / OnePlus announces offers on OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite and Y1S Pro. All details

OnePlus announces offers on OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite and Y1S Pro. All details

OnePlus is offering discounts on its newly launched products.
2 min read . 03:21 PM IST Livemint

  • OnePlus is offering deals on Amazon, Flipkart
  • OnePlus new launches also available on offers

OnePlus has announced offers across product categories this month, for its customers across India. OnePlus brings in offers as part of the Amazon Summer Sale, Flipkart Big Saving Days, as well as on OnePlus.in and other offline channels. These offers have also been extended to the newly launched OnePlus 10R as well as the all-new OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord Buds. 

OnePlus 10R 

The OnePlus 10R, the latest addition to OnePlus’ line-up, packs 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, the fastest ever charging seen on a phone in India. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset and has a 120Hz AMOLED display. 

The OnePlus 10R with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition and the OnePlus 10R 80W SUPERVOOC will be available at a starting price of 41,999 and 36,999, respectively upon availing offers. 

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset with speeds up to 2.2 GHz and has Oxygen OS 12.1 pre-installed. It also houses a 5,000 mAh battery and is also supported by a 33W SUPERVOOC charging technology.  On the front the Nord CE 2 Lite sits a 6.59 inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and LCD technology. The Nord CE 2 Lite has triple camera system on its rear headlined by a 64MP main sensor which works in tandem with a 2MP depth-assist camera. Customers will be able to grab the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G at 17,749 post the exciting offers. 

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro 43 inch

The new OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro offers an upgraded 4K UHD display, along with a smarter connected ecosystem experience at an affordable price point. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro also enables users with the special ALLM feature (Auto Low Latency Mode). Users can also use the Google Assistant function embedded into the Android TV to control their new OnePlus TVs. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is a smart hub for one's home entertainment, powered by the Android TV 10.0. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is available at an offer price of 26,499 upon availing the exciting offers and coupon deals.

OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Watch and more

OnePlus has strengthened its IoT category as well. With a commitment to create a strong connected accessible ecosystem and to deliver a premium experience, OnePlus is expanding the audio and wearable segment in 2022. In line with the same, OnePlus has recently launched the OnePlus Nord Buds to make the audio experience accessible at a truly affordable price point.