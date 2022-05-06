OnePlus announces offers on OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite and Y1S Pro. All details

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset with speeds up to 2.2 GHz and has Oxygen OS 12.1 pre-installed. It also houses a 5,000 mAh battery and is also supported by a 33W SUPERVOOC charging technology. On the front the Nord CE 2 Lite sits a 6.59 inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and LCD technology. The Nord CE 2 Lite has triple camera system on its rear headlined by a 64MP main sensor which works in tandem with a 2MP depth-assist camera. Customers will be able to grab the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G at ₹17,749 post the exciting offers.

