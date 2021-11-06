OnePlus has teased social media users with another smartphone ‘Pac Man’. The Limited edition smartphone is supposed to hit the Indian market with its upcoming launch of OnePlus 9RT. The new smartphone would be on the lines of its mid-segment smartphone series, Nord. OnePlus has been focusing this segment with the launch Nord, OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord 2 CE. This game themed smartphone is going to further elevate its portfolio with its name Pac-Man.

Something you definitely won't 🙄 at is coming soon... pic.twitter.com/X0bcyIxEgY — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 4, 2021

The Pac-Man is suggested to feature the similar Nord features such as triple camera lens at the back and a single selfie camera. The smartphone is also planned to ship with Qualcomm chipset. The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus hinted the Pac-Man series on its Twitter page with the coming soon tag.

The Pac-Man Limited Edition would be targeting the game-centric buyers. It is expected to ship with 6.6 inches display and 120Hz refresh rate. The company may continue with punch hole display like its existing Nord series. The Pac-Man is rumored to ship with Qualcomm instead of MediaTek’s Dimensity announced for OnePlus 9RT.

The previously launched OnePlus Nord 2 this year featured 6.43 inch display, triple camera setup at the back and 4,500mAh battery. It was launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Soc. The Pac-Man would be on the similar lines of Nord 2 with few tweaks.

