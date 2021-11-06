Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / OnePlus announces ‘Pac-Man’. Read what it is

OnePlus announces ‘Pac-Man’. Read what it is

OnePlus Nord 2 5G uses the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Edited By Livemint

  • The Pac-Man is rumored to ship with Qualcomm instead of MediaTek’s Dimensity announced for OnePlus 9RT

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

OnePlus has teased social media users with another smartphone ‘Pac Man’. The Limited edition smartphone is supposed to hit the Indian market with its upcoming launch of OnePlus 9RT. The new smartphone would be on the lines of its mid-segment smartphone series, Nord. OnePlus has been focusing this segment with the launch Nord, OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord 2 CE. This game themed smartphone is going to further elevate its portfolio with its name Pac-Man.

OnePlus has teased social media users with another smartphone ‘Pac Man’. The Limited edition smartphone is supposed to hit the Indian market with its upcoming launch of OnePlus 9RT. The new smartphone would be on the lines of its mid-segment smartphone series, Nord. OnePlus has been focusing this segment with the launch Nord, OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord 2 CE. This game themed smartphone is going to further elevate its portfolio with its name Pac-Man.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Pac-Man is suggested to feature the similar Nord features such as triple camera lens at the back and a single selfie camera. The smartphone is also planned to ship with Qualcomm chipset. The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus hinted the Pac-Man series on its Twitter page with the coming soon tag.

The Pac-Man Limited Edition would be targeting the game-centric buyers. It is expected to ship with 6.6 inches display and 120Hz refresh rate. The company may continue with punch hole display like its existing Nord series. The Pac-Man is rumored to ship with Qualcomm instead of MediaTek’s Dimensity announced for OnePlus 9RT.

The previously launched OnePlus Nord 2 this year featured 6.43 inch display, triple camera setup at the back and 4,500mAh battery. It was launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Soc. The Pac-Man would be on the similar lines of Nord 2 with few tweaks.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!