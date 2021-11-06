OnePlus announces ‘Pac-Man’. Read what it is

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

OnePlus has teased social media users with another smartphone ‘Pac Man’. The Limited edition smartphone is supposed to hit the Indian market with its upcoming launch of OnePlus 9RT. The new smartphone would be on the lines of its mid-segment smartphone series, Nord. OnePlus has been focusing this segment with the launch Nord, OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord 2 CE. This game themed smartphone is going to further elevate its portfolio with its name Pac-Man. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus has teased social media users with another smartphone ‘Pac Man’. The Limited edition smartphone is supposed to hit the Indian market with its upcoming launch of OnePlus 9RT. The new smartphone would be on the lines of its mid-segment smartphone series, Nord. OnePlus has been focusing this segment with the launch Nord, OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord 2 CE. This game themed smartphone is going to further elevate its portfolio with its name Pac-Man.

Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Pac-Man is suggested to feature the similar Nord features such as triple camera lens at the back and a single selfie camera. The smartphone is also planned to ship with Qualcomm chipset. The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus hinted the Pac-Man series on its Twitter page with the coming soon tag.

The Pac-Man Limited Edition would be targeting the game-centric buyers. It is expected to ship with 6.6 inches display and 120Hz refresh rate. The company may continue with punch hole display like its existing Nord series. The Pac-Man is rumored to ship with Qualcomm instead of MediaTek’s Dimensity announced for OnePlus 9RT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}