OnePlus has today launched a new smartphone under the Nord series for the Indians in the mid-segment. Known as OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, the smartphone features MediaTek chipset with 90Hz refresh rate. Along with Nord CE 2, the Chinese smartphone maker also launched two new smart TVs in the Y-series consolidating its portfolio for the affordable segment buyers. The new OnePlus smart TVs have been named as Y1S and Y1S Edge.

These products will retail via Flipkart, Amazon and OnePlus’s offline channels. Some of it will also be made available on Croma and Reliance Digital.

More importantly, OnePlus will withdraw the first generation of Nord phone from the Indian market and will only be available till stock lasts.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

The Nord CE 2 5G features a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM. It comes in two versions of 6GB and 8GB plus 128GB internal storage. It can also be expanded upto 1TB via microSD card. The phone features Oxygen OS 11.3 out-of-the-box based on Android 11.

It has a 6.43 inch AMOLED display having 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone sports 64MP triple camera setup along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. Nord CE 2 5G has a 16MP selfie camera. For audio, OnePlus has used the 3.5mm jack in the Nord CE 2. It gets a 4,500mAh battery along with 65W SuperVOOC charger in the box.

Price and Availability

Nord CE 2 5G comes in two colours, Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has been priced at ₹23,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/128GB model will be available at ₹24,499.

It will go on sale starting February 22 on Amazon, retail stores and on the OnePlus's portal.

OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge

View Full Image OnePlus smart TV Y1S

OnePlus also launched two new smart TVs in the affordable Y-series, the TV Y1S and Y1S Edge. The smart TVs have features like Oxygen Play 2.0, Gamma engine, HDR and HDR10+, 24W speaker. Both the TVs run on Android TV 11. The TV Y1S Edge screen gets TUV Rheinland certification.

The TV Y1S comes with a 20W speaker whereas the Y1S Edge gets 24W sound output. The TV Y1S comes in two sizes of 32 inches and 43 inches.

Price and Availability

OnePlus TV Y1S is priced at ₹16,499 (32 inch) and the larger screen size TV will be selling at ₹26,999.

The TV Y1S Edge will retail at ₹16,999 for the 32-inch and the 43-inch TV will be available at ₹27,999.

The 32 inch model of both the TV will go on sale starting February 21 on Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital and on company's website. The 43 inch of Y1S will be available starting March 2.

