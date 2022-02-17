OnePlus brings Nord CE 2 5G, smart TV Y1S and Y1S Edge. All details here

OnePlus has today launched a new smartphone under the Nord series for the Indians in the mid-segment. Known as OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, the smartphone features MediaTek chipset with 90Hz refresh rate. Along with Nord CE 2, the Chinese smartphone maker also launched two new smart TVs in the Y-series consolidating its portfolio for the affordable segment buyers. The new OnePlus smart TVs have been named as Y1S and Y1S Edge.

