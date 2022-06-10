OnePlus extended its TWS portfolio with the launch of Bullets Wireless Z2. Launched at an affordable price of ₹1,999, the Bullets Wireless Z2 carries ahead the legacy of the its predecessors, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition, in a necklace design that makes it easy to carry around, even at crowded places like metro. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 has good sound quality and can give up to 20 hours of playtime in a 10-minute charge.

Know more about the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 that makes it worth:

Sound

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 is your best fitness companion. The high-quality audio brings out every sound with extreme quality giving your workout that extra adrenaline. The earphones are powered by 12.4 mm drivers, the largest ever in any OnePlus range of audio products, to deliver a deeper and richer bass audio performance with support for anti-distortion algorithms. They also use AI to adjust noise reduction levels so that you can take calls on the move with clear and accurate voice detection.

Battery

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 has been engineered for those who are always on the go, as come with a 200 mAh battery that offers 30 hours of audio playback on a full charge. So, no more instances of your earphones powering off in the middle of your favorite playlist. And for days when you have maxed out the battery life and still need those earphones, just plug them into the charger for 10 minutes and they will last you for a good 20 hours.

Design

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 has been designed to offer a skin-friendly, comfortable wearing experience with a neckband made from silicon that doesn’t cause irritation even after long hours of wearing. The earphones are IP55 rated which means they are resistant to water and dust. A hydrophobic coating will protect your OnePlus bullets from getting spoilt with water.

Connectivity

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are ‘smart’ – they are embedded with OnePlus’ signature burdenless experience at the core to allow seamless connectivity to all OnePlus devices. All you need to do is connect them the first time by separating the earphones and following the triggers for the first-time pairing sequence, and then it’s just a simple tap and plays every time. Those with devices other than OnePlus can pair them with the Bluetooth function. They offer a Bluetooth connection range of up to 10 meters.

Availability

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones are available in two colours; Magico Black and Blue Beam and can be bought online from the OnePlus website or from an authorized OnePlus store near you. Available for ₹1,999, Bullets Wireless Z2 makes a value deal for its features and sound quality. You can also avail of cashback and other offers additionally.