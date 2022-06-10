OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 fits budget and expectations2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 06:15 PM IST
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 is available in Magico Black and Blue Beam colours
OnePlus extended its TWS portfolio with the launch of Bullets Wireless Z2. Launched at an affordable price of ₹1,999, the Bullets Wireless Z2 carries ahead the legacy of the its predecessors, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition, in a necklace design that makes it easy to carry around, even at crowded places like metro. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 has good sound quality and can give up to 20 hours of playtime in a 10-minute charge.