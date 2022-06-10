OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 fits budget and expectations

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 has been engineered for those who are always on the go, as come with a 200 mAh battery that offers 30 hours of audio playback on a full charge. So, no more instances of your earphones powering off in the middle of your favorite playlist. And for days when you have maxed out the battery life and still need those earphones, just plug them into the charger for 10 minutes and they will last you for a good 20 hours.

