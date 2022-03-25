OnePlus commonly popular neckband, the Bullets, is going to come along with OnePlus 10 Pro. The Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband will be launched on March 31 along with company’s flagship smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro. The Bullets Z2 can be easily worn around the neck that makes it comfortable to carry along even in crowded places. It does not fall due to its necklace design and at the same time being light and multi-functional.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will come with 12.4mm drivers, Type-C charging port and splash resistant. OnePlus will also launch the Buds Pro Silver Edition along with Bullets Z2. The Bullets Z2 is likely to come in two colour variants of Black and Blue.

Bullets necklace earbuds were launched in 2020 and then company shifted towards TWS. They were hugely popular because of its convenience to use. OnePlus later introduced the Bullet Z for the budget friendly buyers and the Z2 is an extension of it. Bullets Wireless Z2 might be launched below ₹2,000 in India and of course via Amazon, its offline stores and company’s website.

Meanwhile, all eyes expect the OnePlus 10 Pro that will be launched along with Bullets Wireless Z2 on March 31, 7:30 pm IST.

OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first phone from OnePlus to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is expected to run on Android 12 and ColorOS 12 here. Coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, OnePlus 10 Pro will get a 5,000mAh battery and an 80W fast charger.

OnePlus 10 Pro will use triple rear cameras with a 48MP main Sony lens along with a 50MP ultra wide sensor and an 8MP macro shooter. The 10 Pro will get a 32MP selfie camera.

Being a flagship phone, OnePlus 10 Pro will get a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

