OnePlus has collaborated with Bollywood director Vikramaditya Motwane’s Andolan Production as well as the Big Bad Wolf Studios and the Odd and Even Productions to produce a new feature film titled ‘2024’. The 60-minute action thriller is entirely shot on OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. Set in 2024, the film tells the story of four youngsters who grew up together in an orphanage in Dharavi as they struggle to survive in a dystopian environment resulting from a mutating virus.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G was launched in collaboration with Hasselblad calibration having quad camera setup. The main lens is of 48MP along with an 8MP telephoto sensor, 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. It has a single 16MP selfie lens.

Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India, shared, “We at OnePlus are very excited to announce our partnership with Vikramaditya Motwane’s Andolan Production for the new feature film, “2024". With the feature film being entirely shot on our flagship OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, we are delighted to showcase the exceptional camera quality of our flagship devices that offers more accurate colors and premium image quality to users."

“Mr Motwane’s creative vision and cinematic excellence not only garners immense industry recognition, but also serves as a source of inspiration for us at OnePlus and truly resonates with our brand’s Never Settle spirit. We hope this also inspires our community to push their own creative boundaries enabled by their OnePlus devices," added Nakra.

Vikramaditya Motwane, Director, Andolan Films shared, “I am excited to associate with OnePlus and help me create the first Indian 'Shot on OnePlus' film. As a filmmaker, I have always been interested in using the latest technology and this film is a story where the use of the new OnePlus device fits beautifully. Our Director, Rohin Nair and the team are pretty enthusiastic to start this journey and we look forward to present the film soon to the audience."

The film is set to release on Tuesday, 23rd November on Disney Hotstar India.

