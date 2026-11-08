OnePlus ColorOS 17 update schedule: When will OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open, OnePlus Nord 6 and more receive new software?

OnePlus has begun rolling out ColorOS 17, its latest software based on Android 17. The latest software will be available on more devices as it gradually transitions from OxygenOS. After releasing the update for the OnePlus 15 in late October, the company has now shared a November rollout schedule for older smartphones and tabs, as per multiple reports.
According to the company's timeline, the OnePlus 13R was the first older model to receive ColorOS 17, with the rollout beginning on November 5. Users who have not yet received the update may have to wait a few more days, as typically software updates are rolled out in phases.
The OnePlus 12 is scheduled to receive the update on November 17. It is followed by the OnePlus Pad 3 on November 18. The OnePlus Open is next in line, with the rollout planned for November 24.
Meanwhile, the mid-range OnePlus Nord 6 and Nord CE 6 are expected to receive ColorOS 17 on November 26, as per the schedule.
According to OnePlus, ColorOS 17 focuses on improving system performance, visual design and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
The update is said to introduce a new Living Flow Design, powered by the Luminous Rendering Engine, which aims to make animations, screen transitions and interactions feel smoother.
The upgraded Trinity Engine also brings improvements to memory management, helping reduce foreground app stutters and unnecessary background app closures. This is expected to make multitasking and switching between applications more seamless than before.
The update also offers multiple AI-powered features.
AI Mind Space will now capture and summarise documents, extract important information and organise saved content into a collection format. AI Mind Suggest will offer personalised updates, including weather information, calendar events and travel reminders.
Meanwhile, the upgraded AI Mind Pilot introduces ASK and Agent modes, which will assist users with organising files, creating presentations and preparing reports. Apart from this, OSee uses the camera to recognise objects, translate menus, analyse food ingredients and identify plants and animals.
ColorOS 17 also introduces Flux Themes, offering more ways to customise lock screens with clocks, text, photographs and carousel wallpapers. It also brings Care Mode, which includes larger display options, emergency SOS features, contact shortcuts and simplified accessibility controls. However, the availability of these features may vary depending on the device model and region.
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